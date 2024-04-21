Shipwrecks Of The Dover Straits Now Available

A new book by Stefan Panis, “The Shipwrecks Of The Dover Straits,” is now available.

The book documents some of the fascinating wrecks in the Dover Straits. It delves into the rich maritime history of the various wrecks and features hundreds of colorful images of the wrecks. It also features fascinating historical details about the wrecks.

Stephan Panis began diving at the age of 6 and developed a passion for wreck diving. He has spent a lifetime diving and documenting the many wrecks in the English Channel as well as taking part in many cave and mine diving expeditions. In 2020, he was made a member of the Explorers Club in New York. Panis has authored multiple articles and co-authored four books.

“The Shipwrecks Of The Dover Straits” retails for £18.99/~$23.7/~€22.25.