Sunday, April 21, 2024
Scuba Diving

Shipwrecks Of The Dover Straits Now Available

Sam Helmy
-

'Shipwrecks of the Dover Straits' by Stefan Panis
A new book by Stefan Panis, “The Shipwrecks Of The Dover Straits,” is now available. 

The book documents some of the fascinating wrecks in the Dover Straits. It delves into the rich maritime history of the various wrecks and features hundreds of colorful images of the wrecks. It also features fascinating historical details about the wrecks.

Stephan Panis began diving at the age of 6 and developed a passion for wreck diving. He has spent a lifetime diving and documenting the many wrecks in the English Channel as well as taking part in many cave and mine diving expeditions. In 2020, he was made a member of the Explorers Club in New York. Panis has authored multiple articles and co-authored four books.

“The Shipwrecks Of The Dover Straits” retails for £18.99/~$23.7/~€22.25.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

