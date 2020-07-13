Monday, July 13, 2020
SSI Donates $3.5 Million In Digital Kits

By Sam Helmy

SSI Offering Free Science of Diving Digital Kit
During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Scuba Schools International responded by launching its “No Water, No Problem” campaign.

The initiative saw SSI donate materials to support the SSI dive family worldwide.

With the campaign, customers could stay connected to their local dive operator or dive professional with the free Science of Diving Digital Kit and Certification.

Over the course of the campaign, SSI received more than 50,000 registrations for the free digital materials and ended up donating items worth more than US$3.5 million (~3/1 million Euros).

SSI also decided to set up online exams for its dry specialties, so that customers were able to complete their training programs despite the shelter in place and “stay at home” orders.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

