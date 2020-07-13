SSI Donates $3.5 Million In Digital Kits

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Scuba Schools International responded by launching its “No Water, No Problem” campaign.

The initiative saw SSI donate materials to support the SSI dive family worldwide.

With the campaign, customers could stay connected to their local dive operator or dive professional with the free Science of Diving Digital Kit and Certification.

Over the course of the campaign, SSI received more than 50,000 registrations for the free digital materials and ended up donating items worth more than US$3.5 million (~3/1 million Euros).

SSI also decided to set up online exams for its dry specialties, so that customers were able to complete their training programs despite the shelter in place and “stay at home” orders.