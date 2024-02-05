SSI Launched New Facebook Scuba Group

Scuba Schools International (SSI) has launched a new “Underwater Explorers Worldwide” group on Facebook.

The new group aims to bring together diverse professionals and shops from around the world to share their experiences and knowledge. Group membership opens up lots of opportunities and information on various topics, including:

Diving safety.

Equipment recommendations and reviews.

Diving skills, both basic and more advanced.

Underwater imaging and video.

Dive spots and dive planning.

Polls, quizzes, and surveys.

Conservation and green initiatives.

Trip planning and information.

You can find the new group here.