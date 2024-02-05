SSI Launched New Facebook Scuba Group

Monday, February 5, 2024
Scuba Schools International (SSI) has launched a new “Underwater Explorers Worldwide” group on Facebook.

The new group aims to bring together diverse professionals and shops from around the world to share their experiences and knowledge. Group membership opens up lots of opportunities and information on various topics, including:

  • Diving safety.
  • Equipment recommendations and reviews.
  • Diving skills, both basic and more advanced.
  • Underwater imaging and video.
  • Dive spots and dive planning.
  • Polls, quizzes, and surveys.
  • Conservation and green initiatives.
  • Trip planning and information.

You can find the new group here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

