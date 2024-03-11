Monday, March 11, 2024
SSI Launches New Computer Diving Specialty

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

ATMOS MISSION ONE freediving computer
Scuba Schools International has announced the launch of its new diving specialty, the Computer Diving program.

The new course aims to allow divers to become comfortable and knowledgeable about all the various features and benefits dive computers offer.

Aside from the functions of a dive computer, the program also aims to educate people about the safety benefits of using a computer and why every diver should be diving with one on every dive. Needless to say, it’s impossible to cover every feature of every dive computer by every manufacturer. However, the course does give a good overview of the devices of participating manufacturers.

Subjects covered in the course include using pre-dive planning functions on many devices, setting and altering nitrox settings, using a digital logbook to effectively keep track of your diving history and much more.

You can find out more about the new specialty here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

