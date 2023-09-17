Sunday, September 17, 2023
Ocean

Study Highlights The Decline Of The Goliath Grouper Population

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

A goliath grouper swimming through the ocean in front of the wreck of the Kittiwake near Grand Cayman in the Caribbean
A goliath grouper swimming through the ocean in front of the wreck of the Kittiwake near Grand Cayman in the Caribbean

New research has shed light on the plight of the Goliath Grouper and the fact that its population has declined since 2013.

The researchers looked at data about resident Goliath Grouper populations at six sites off Jupiter, Florida, between 2013 and 2022. They found the population had declined in all but one location.

The news is troubling for the Goliath Grouper population, which was on the brink of extinction in the 1980s and only recovered due to a ban on commercial and recreational harvest of the species. It is worth noting that despite the decline, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in its wisdom, saw fit to allow the harvesting of up to 200 individual Goliath Groupers in 2023.

The research was led by Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium Fisheries Habitat Ecology and Acoustics Research Program Manager Dr. James Locascio, who stated:

“The Atlantic Goliath grouper is currently categorized as ‘vulnerable’ on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. It is a long-lived species native to Florida and is an essential species for the maintenance of a balanced ecosystem. We do not want the population of this species to decline.”

While Mote President and CEO Dr. Michael Crosby added:

“Mote scientists conduct today’s research for tomorrow’s ocean through innovative science and technology to help navigate the challenges of ensuring oceans thrive for generations to come. The results of this particular study by Dr. Locascio and his colleagues will provide valuable insights into Goliath grouper population dynamics as the State of Florida reopened a limited harvest on the species after a 32-year moratorium.”

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
99,561FollowersFollow
2,720FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,138FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US