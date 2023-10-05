Thursday, October 5, 2023
Scuba Diving

The 2024 Scuba Show Is Relocating To Los Angeles

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Scuba Show 2022
Scuba Show 2022

The 2024 Scuba Show is relocating from Long Beach to the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The move comes in response to the city of Long Beach planning a city-wide event during the 2024 dates. This massive event, which deals with electric vehicles, will take up most of the parking spaces in the city, including those at the convention center.

The city offered alternative dates, but the organizers couldn’t make them work.

As a result, for the first time in decades, the 2024 Scuba Show will leave Long Beach and head over to Los Angeles.

The LA Convention Center is easily accessible and features parking for 3,800 cars, as well as a metro stop. Also, the exhibition hall is much larger by about 14,000 square feet (1,300 square meters), meaning more space for guests and exhibitors alike.

You can email for more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
100,471FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,236FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US