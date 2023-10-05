The 2024 Scuba Show Is Relocating To Los Angeles

The 2024 Scuba Show is relocating from Long Beach to the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The move comes in response to the city of Long Beach planning a city-wide event during the 2024 dates. This massive event, which deals with electric vehicles, will take up most of the parking spaces in the city, including those at the convention center.

The city offered alternative dates, but the organizers couldn’t make them work.

As a result, for the first time in decades, the 2024 Scuba Show will leave Long Beach and head over to Los Angeles.

The LA Convention Center is easily accessible and features parking for 3,800 cars, as well as a metro stop. Also, the exhibition hall is much larger by about 14,000 square feet (1,300 square meters), meaning more space for guests and exhibitors alike.

