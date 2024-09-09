Monday, September 9, 2024
Freediving

The 33rd AIDA Freediving Depth World Championship Kicks Off in Corsica, France

Stephan Whelan
By Stephan Whelan

-

The 33rd AIDA Freediving World Championship Kicks Off in Corsica, France. Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports
The 33rd AIDA Freediving World Championship Kicks Off in Corsica, France. Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

The much-anticipated 33rd AIDA Freediving World Championship, also known as the AIDA Depth Championship, has officially begun in the picturesque waters off Corsica, France. The event started on Saturday, 7th, September 2024, with a thrilling display of skill and endurance in female athletes’ Constant Weight no-fins (CNF) discipline.

The Challenge of Constant Weight No Fins (CNF)

In CNF, the diver wears a wetsuit and a small amount of weight without needing any type of fin.  The diver uses only muscle strength to propel them downwards and back up again is generally regarded as the most challenging and pure discipline from a sporting perspective.

Location and Conditions

The competition takes place approximately one mile offshore from Ajaccio, where water temperatures range from a balmy 27°C at the surface to a chilly 16°C below 60 meters. These conditions add another layer of challenge for the competitors.

Current World Record Holders

The current AIDA world record holders in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline are:

  • Women: Kateryna Sadurska (Ukraine), who set a record with a 77m dive on July 29, 2023.
  • Men: William Trubridge (New Zealand), the only diver to surpass 100m without fins, holding the record at 102m since July 21, 2016.

Day 1 Highlights

On the first day, 29 female athletes from 19 countries competed, including seasoned freedivers and newcomers from countries where the sport is gaining popularity. Notably, Cape Verde, Syria, and Costa Rica athletes participated, highlighting the growing global reach of freediving.

The 33rd AIDA Freediving World Championship Kicks Off in Corsica, France. Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports
The 33rd AIDA Freediving World Championship Kicks Off in Corsica, France. Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports

Podium Results

The top performers of the day were:

  1. Maria Bobela Klovar (Poland) – 66m, setting a new Polish national record.
  2. Lauren Matevish (USA) – 63m.
  3. Marine Simonis (Belgium) and Marianna Gilesspie (Individual International athlete) – tied for third at 61m.

Additionally, Talya Davidoff from South Africa set a new continental record for Africa with a 60m dive, also a South African national record.

National Records Set

Several national records were shattered on the first day:

  • Maria Bobela Klovar (Poland) – 66m
  • Talya Davidoff (South Africa) – 60m
  • Nikita Fima Atriyu (Indonesia) – 47m
  • Janita Kulkula (Finland) – 46m
  • Estefania Dejuk (Costa Rica) – 20m

Watch The Highlights

You can watch the highlights from Day 1 below or on YouTube.

 

Stay Updated

Stay updated with DeeperBlue.com for more insights and reports from the 33rd AIDA Freediving Depth World Championship.

