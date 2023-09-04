The Blue Planet Aquarium Hosting Shark Trust Art Exhibition

The Blue Planet Aquarium will host the Shark Trust Oceanic 31 Art Exhibition from August 26 through October 1, 2023, at Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, UK.

The exhibition features the work of a group of artists who are passionate about sharks and their conservation. And aim to use art as a positive tool for change. The exhibition focuses on 31 oceanic species, of which 24 are on the IUCN Red List. While some are very famous, like the Great White Shark, others are much less, like the Pygmy Longhorned Devil Ray.

The exhibition highlights that since most of the species live in open waters outside territorial protections, they often fall prey to illegal and uncontrolled fishing activities. The heart of the expedition is the Big Shark Pledge, the largest petition in the world to raise awareness and conserve these species.

According to Shark Trust CEO Paul Cox:

“This exhibition gives us the opportunity to reach out to a new audience. And inspire more people with the wonderful sharks and rays on which our Big Shark Pledge campaign is based.”

You can find the Big Shark Pledge here, and more information about the exhibit here.