Monday, September 4, 2023
Ocean

The Blue Planet Aquarium Hosting Shark Trust Art Exhibition

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

One of the main reasons to visit the Seychelles is to dive with whale sharks.
One of the main reasons to visit the Seychelles is to dive with whale sharks.

The Blue Planet Aquarium will host the Shark Trust Oceanic 31 Art Exhibition from August 26 through October 1, 2023, at Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, UK.

The exhibition features the work of a group of artists who are passionate about sharks and their conservation. And aim to use art as a positive tool for change. The exhibition focuses on 31 oceanic species, of which 24 are on the IUCN Red List. While some are very famous, like the Great White Shark, others are much less, like the Pygmy Longhorned Devil Ray.

The exhibition highlights that since most of the species live in open waters outside territorial protections, they often fall prey to illegal and uncontrolled fishing activities. The heart of the expedition is the Big Shark Pledge, the largest petition in the world to raise awareness and conserve these species.

According to Shark Trust CEO Paul Cox:

“This exhibition gives us the opportunity to reach out to a new audience. And inspire more people with the wonderful sharks and rays on which our Big Shark Pledge campaign is based.”

You can find the Big Shark Pledge here, and more information about the exhibit here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
99,153FollowersFollow
2,720FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
6,835FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

;

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US