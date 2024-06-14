Friday, June 14, 2024
The Great Shark Snapshot Is Back For 2024

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

A hammerhead shark
A hammerhead shark

The Shark Trust has announced that the Great Shark Snapshot is back for 2024.

This year, the event will take place during Shark Month between July 20 and 28, 2024. The event, which is in its third year, allows divers to act as citizen scientists and gather information about the sharks they encounter during their dives and snorkeling trips.

Divers’ data on sharks and rays can prove invaluable to scientists. It allows them to build up a picture of the population worldwide, including distribution and how the population changes over time, which can help guide efforts to conserve these amazing creatures.

Taking part is easy! All divers need to do is dive during the event and record the species they meet. Take some video and snapshots and upload it to the Great Shark Snapshot website.

According to Shark Trust Marketing Manager Caroline Robertson-Brown:

“It is great to see this popular citizen science event back for its 3rd year. Whether you are diving your local dive site, or on a trip of a lifetime, we want divers to join in on the Great Shark Snapshot in July. I cannot wait to hear from the divers and dive organisations about the species of sharks and rays that they see. And where in the world they see them.”

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

