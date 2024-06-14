The Shark Trust has announced that the Great Shark Snapshot is back for 2024.

This year, the event will take place during Shark Month between July 20 and 28, 2024. The event, which is in its third year, allows divers to act as citizen scientists and gather information about the sharks they encounter during their dives and snorkeling trips.

Divers’ data on sharks and rays can prove invaluable to scientists. It allows them to build up a picture of the population worldwide, including distribution and how the population changes over time, which can help guide efforts to conserve these amazing creatures.

Taking part is easy! All divers need to do is dive during the event and record the species they meet. Take some video and snapshots and upload it to the Great Shark Snapshot website.

According to Shark Trust Marketing Manager Caroline Robertson-Brown:

“It is great to see this popular citizen science event back for its 3rd year. Whether you are diving your local dive site, or on a trip of a lifetime, we want divers to join in on the Great Shark Snapshot in July. I cannot wait to hear from the divers and dive organisations about the species of sharks and rays that they see. And where in the world they see them.”

You can find out more information here.