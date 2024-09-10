Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Freediving

‘The Last of the Sea Women’ To Premiere October 11th On Apple TV+

John Liang
By John Liang

-

The Last of the Sea Women (Image credit: AppleTV+)
The Last of the Sea Women (Image credit: AppleTV+)

A documentary about the South Korean haenyeo freedivers will premiere October 11th on Apple TV+.

With most haenyeo now in their 60s, 70s and 80s, their traditions and way of life are in imminent danger. But these women refuse to give an inch, aided by a younger generation’s fight to revive their ancestral lifestyle through social media.

Peering into what drives haenyeo young and old, “The Last of the Sea Women” zeroes in on their tight-knit friendships, savvy independence, and infectious sense of empowerment, unfolding into a tale of women taking on world powers to protect their beloved ocean and inspiring a new generation.

Check out the trailer below.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,042FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US