‘The Last of the Sea Women’ To Premiere October 11th On Apple TV+

A documentary about the South Korean haenyeo freedivers will premiere October 11th on Apple TV+.

With most haenyeo now in their 60s, 70s and 80s, their traditions and way of life are in imminent danger. But these women refuse to give an inch, aided by a younger generation’s fight to revive their ancestral lifestyle through social media.

Peering into what drives haenyeo young and old, “The Last of the Sea Women” zeroes in on their tight-knit friendships, savvy independence, and infectious sense of empowerment, unfolding into a tale of women taking on world powers to protect their beloved ocean and inspiring a new generation.

Check out the trailer below.