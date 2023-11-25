Saturday, November 25, 2023
Scuba Diving

The Mystery of the Red Sea Wreck The Khanka

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Russian spy ship Khanka
Russian spy ship Khanka

Divers aim to discover more about the mysterious Red Sea wreck locally known as the Khanka.

Little is known about this ship since it was a Russian spy ship that sank in waters far from home. A modified 861-class survey buoy tender, the Khanka was equipped with signals intelligence (SIGINT) and electronic intelligence (ELINT) equipment of its time.

The Khanka and a host of other ships like her sailed the seven seas at the height of the Cold War, listening and collecting vast amounts of signals and electronic intelligence. What makes the Khanka more unique is that while the wreck is physically present, no official record of its existence can be found. This raises even more questions as to why this was the case compared to other Cold War spy vessels.

Very little is known about how the ship sank or what it was doing. However, the vessel lies in shallow waters at a depth of 24m/~78ft, making it ideal for exploration by recreational divers. The wreck is located on the Western bay of Zabargad Island in the southern Red Sea.

The ship remains relatively upright in the waters, making it an ideal wreck dive. Curious divers can explore the engine room, pilot house, and more.

You can find out more at redseasafaris.com.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
101,864FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US