There’s Still Time To Enter Blueforce Fleet’s ‘Keep On Dreaming’ Drawing Contest

Blueforce Liveaboards in the Maldives has launched its “Keep On Dreaming” drawing competition for kids.
The competition will have two main prizes:
- The “Keep On Dreaming” Prize will be chosen by a jury.
- “The important thing is to participate” prize which will be drawn amongst the participants.
In both cases, the winner will receive a one-week liveaboard trip on Blue Force 1 for an adult and child, during one of the company’s family weeks.
The deadline for entering a submission is May 31st, 2020, and the winners of both prizes will be announced on June 5th, 2020, on the BlueForce One Facebook page.
The competition has several rules, including:
- The primary entrant must be over 18 years of age.
- The drawing must be made by a child between the age of 4 and 15.
- The drawing must be submitted JPG, PNG, or GIF format, with a resolution no greater than 1600 x 1200 or 1Mb of size.
- The name of the creator of the drawing must be included in the file name.
- Only one drawing will be accepted per child.
- All drawings must include a scuba diver, and either an animal or an environment.
You can find the full rules here, and you can enter the competition here.