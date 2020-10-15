Top Freediving Apps of 2020

Freediving in the 21st century means that freediving is not only accessible in the physical world, but in the online world as well. Along with an extensive list of internet articles, YouTube videos, Instagram feeds, and Facebook posts, you can also find free and paid freediving applications on Android, iOS, and Windows devices. This enables you to train wherever you want (with the guidance of a mobile app), stay connected to freediving news, and maintain an online log of all your dives!

Here are DeeperBlue’s top picks for freediving apps in 2020.

STAmina

iPhone / Android / Windows – $4.99 on iPhone/$2.99 on Android/free on Windows

STAmina is a paid application designed specifically for at-home static apnea in the dry and is suitable for beginner and professional freedivers/spearfishers alike. The app’s interface is high quality and very attractive, and features five apnea table options (O2 deprivation, CO2 tolerance, Wonka, mixed, and custom tables). It is personalized to you according to your personal best record, and from there, you can choose between easy, medium, or hard exercises. The tables are highly customizable and your progress is tracked, providing a detailed training history. You can also choose voice guidance, with a male or female voice in English, French, or Russian, while the app itself supports English, German, Russian, French, and Italian text.

Freediving Apnea Trainer

iPhone / Android – Free

For beginner and advanced freedivers who would like a free app for dry static training, a popular pick amongst iPhone and Android users is Freediving Apnea Trainer. It auto-calculates your training tables based on your personal best record, but you can edit existing tables or create your own. The app also keeps a history of completed training with statistics and charts, supports certain pulse oximeters for SPO2 measurements, and also supports various Bluetooth devices for heart rate measurements. There are AIDA time notifications with voice and vibration, and you can even mark the start of your contractions on the app.

Prana Breath

Android – Free

Freedivers frequently practice pranayama (breath control) to improve their freediving. Prana Breath offers 8 breathing patterns derived from Pranayama, Sufi, and Tibetan breathing practices, and offers the option to create your own patterns. You just press play in the app and let the sounds guide you, and enjoy a completely advertisement-free experience. Prana Breath also offers statistics and friendly reminders for a training schedule.

DeeperBlue.com App

iPhone / Android – Free

Your beloved DeeperBlue.com news, articles, reviews, and features can be accessed from your home screen at the touch of a button when you download the app. Stay up-to-date on freediving news, browse featured articles, search the archives for previously published articles, and receive notifications and alerts on new posts. You can comment on articles and share stories directly from the app, which makes the DeeperBlue app a must-have for divers wanting to stay connected to the diving world.

MySSI

Android – Free

If you do not have a dive computer that has a corresponding app to view your dive logs, download MySSI instead. This app lets you log your dives on a calendar so you can view your locations, conditions, maximum depth/distance, discipline, and other factors. You can even log the equipment you were using during the dives, and create memos with extra information. While the app is designed mostly for scuba divers, the dive log can be freediving-specific. This app is free and a great alternative to logging your dives with pen and paper or creating a complicated Excel spreadsheet.

Dive+

iPhone/Android – Free

Dive+ has an amazing color restoration feature that is perfect for amateur or beginner underwater photographers. The photos above are photos I took from an old GoPro Hero 4 (the left is the original, the right is restored by Dive+), and you can see that the colors are absolutely brilliant. While the free version automatically adds Dive+’s watermark to the photo, the paid version removes the watermark. If you do not want to spend hours learning and using Photoshop and Lightroom for your underwater photos, Dive+ is your solution.

Pocket Diver – Spearfishing

Android – Free

What top app list is complete without at least one game? You may not be a spearfisher in real life, but you can enjoy virtual freediving inside this game. There are over sixty different types of fish and shellfish for you to hunt, and you can level up your character and increase skills such as lung capacity, power, and aim. Earnings you get from hunting fish can be spent on wetsuits, spearguns, and other equipment. You can even compete in spearfishing competitions and hold world records.