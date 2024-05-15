TV Presenter Steve Backshall To Headline GO Diving Shows In Australia and UK

TV host and explorer Steve Backshall will be the featured speaker at the upcoming GO Diving Shows in Australia and the UK.

The GO Diving Show ANZ will take place September 28-29, 2024 at the Sydney Showground.

Known widely for hosting the popular “Deadly” series, Backshall is one of television’s most dynamic presenters. He will take the Main Stage in Sydney, joining diving experts Jill Heinerth, Richard Harris, Liz Parkinson and Pete Mesley.

Backshall will also be the main headliner at the UK GO Diving Show next March.

For the inaugural event in Australia, tickets will be free, but registration is mandatory. You can register for the GO Diving Show ANZ here.