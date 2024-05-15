Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Scuba Diving

TV Presenter Steve Backshall To Headline GO Diving Shows In Australia and UK

John Liang
By John Liang

-

TV host and explorer Steve Backshall will be the featured speaker at the upcoming GO Diving Shows in Australia and the UK.

The GO Diving Show ANZ will take place September 28-29, 2024 at the Sydney Showground.

Known widely for hosting the popular “Deadly” series, Backshall is one of television’s most dynamic presenters. He will take the Main Stage in Sydney, joining diving experts Jill Heinerth, Richard Harris, Liz Parkinson and Pete Mesley.

Backshall will also be the main headliner at the UK GO Diving Show next March.

For the inaugural event in Australia, tickets will be free, but registration is mandatory. You can register for the GO Diving Show ANZ here.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

