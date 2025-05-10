Saturday, May 10, 2025
Scuba Diving

Two New Danish Slave Ships Identified Off Costa Rica

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Danish shipwreck off Costa Rica (Image credit: John Fhær Engedal Nissen, The National Museum of Denmark)
Danish shipwreck off Costa Rica (Image credit: John Fhær Engedal Nissen, The National Museum of Denmark)

Two new Danish slave ships dating back to the 1700s have been identified in the waters off Costa Rica.

The ships had long been thought to be pirate ships. However, this was brought into question in 2015 when yellow bricks were found at one of the sites by US marine archaeologists.

Research divers from Denmark’s National Museum went out and excavated the wrecks that lay at a depth of 4m/12ft. The divers collected various samples for analysis, including timbers, bricks from the cargo hold and several clay pipes. Despite this work being carried out in 2023, the findings have only now been published, showing that these were, in fact, Danish slave ships.

According to the findings, the ships left Copenhagen in December 1708. However, they met their fate in the waters off Costa Rica in 1710 as a result of navigational errors.

Commenting on the finding, the head of the Njord maritime research centre at the National Museum, Professor David Gregory, stated:

“The analyses are very convincing and we no longer have any doubts that these are the wrecks of the two Danish slave ships. The bricks are Danish and the same goes for the timbers, which are additionally charred and sooty from a fire. This fits perfectly with the historical accounts stating that one of the ships burnt.”

While fellow museum marine archaeologist Andreas Kallmeyer Bloch, who worked on the expedition with Gregory, added:

“It’s been a long process and I’ve come close to giving up along the way, but this is undoubtedly the craziest archaeological excavation I‘ve yet been part of. Not only because it matters greatly to the local population, but also because it’s one of the most dramatic shipwrecks in the history of Denmark, and now we know exactly where it happened. This provides two pieces that have been missing from the history of Denmark.”

SourceNational Museum of Denmark
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,078FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US