UC Sand Diego Introduces Climate Change Graduation Requirements

The University of California San Diego has announced the introduction of a climate change-focused graduation requirement. The move comes after the institution adopted the Jane Teranes Climate Change Education Requirement (JTCCER). The JTCCER initiative aims to ensure that graduates in all majors have the necessary knowledge to address and deal with climate change. The requirement is named in honor of the late Jane Teranes, a professor at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

To meet the requirement, graduates will have to take one of the courses off an approved list, which include:

Anthropology: ANTH 10 – Climate Justice

Astronomy: ASTR 65 – The Astronomy of Climate Change

Analytical Writing: AWP 104 – Writing about Climate Change

Economics: ECON 132 – Energy Economics

Global Health: GLBH 120 – Planetary Health

Philosophy: PHIL 51 – Philosophy and the Environment

Scripps Oceanography: SIO 30: The Oceans

Scripps Oceanography: SIO 40: Life and Climate on Earth

Urban Studies & Planning: USP 119 – Planning for Natural Hazards

Visual Arts: VIS 157 – Environmentalism in Arts and Media

Commenting on the introduction, UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla stated:

“UC San Diego has a long history of leadership in climate research and education, and the Jane Teranes Climate Change Education Requirement marks a new path forward. Whether undergraduates are majoring in STEM, the humanities, arts, social sciences or any other field, this requirement will equip them with a strong understanding of climate change and how they can contribute to meaningful solutions.”

You can find the full list of approved courses here.