‘Under Paris’ Shark Film Now Streaming On Netflix

A French film about a massive shark that terrorizes swimmers in a triathlon being held in Paris’s River Seine is now streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Xavier Gens (“Budapest,” “Cold Skin”), the film stars César Award winner Bérénice Bejo (“The Artist“) as Sophia, a marine biologist; Léa Léviant (“I Am Not an Easy Man“) as Mika, an ocean conservationist; Nassim Lyes (“Mayhem!“) as Adil, a police commander; Nagisa Morimoto (“Moon Knight“) as Ben, Mika’s environmentalist colleague; and Aurélia Petit (“Personal Shopper“) as Angèle, Adil’s boss.

According to Netflix’s synopsis:

“After a dangerous shark nicknamed Lilith kills all of Sophia’s research colleagues, the scientist (Bejo) gives up studying climate-related shark mutations. But five years later, an environmental activist named Mika (Léviant) discovers a massive shark lurking in the Seine just days before the World Triathlon Championships are hosted in Paris — and it’s the same one Sophia was tracking. So the scientist warily dives back into her work in order to thwart catastrophe. Now it’s up to Sophia, Mika, and reluctant police officer Adil (Lyes) to prevent a bloodbath before it’s too late.”

Check out the trailer below.