Saturday, June 8, 2024
OceanScuba Diving

‘Under Paris’ Shark Film Now Streaming On Netflix

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Netflix Film 'Under Paris'
Netflix Film 'Under Paris'

A French film about a massive shark that terrorizes swimmers in a triathlon being held in Paris’s River Seine is now streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Xavier Gens (“Budapest,” “Cold Skin”), the film stars César Award winner Bérénice Bejo (“The Artist“) as Sophia, a marine biologist; Léa Léviant (“I Am Not an Easy Man“) as Mika, an ocean conservationist; Nassim Lyes (“Mayhem!“) as Adil, a police commander; Nagisa Morimoto (“Moon Knight“) as Ben, Mika’s environmentalist colleague; and Aurélia Petit (“Personal Shopper“) as Angèle, Adil’s boss.

According to Netflix’s synopsis:

“After a dangerous shark nicknamed Lilith kills all of Sophia’s research colleagues, the scientist (Bejo) gives up studying climate-related shark mutations. But five years later, an environmental activist named Mika (Léviant) discovers a massive shark lurking in the Seine just days before the World Triathlon Championships are hosted in Paris — and it’s the same one Sophia was tracking. So the scientist warily dives back into her work in order to thwart catastrophe. Now it’s up to Sophia, Mika, and reluctant police officer Adil (Lyes) to prevent a bloodbath before it’s too late.”

Check out the trailer below.

Under Paris | Official Trailer | Netflix

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,433FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US