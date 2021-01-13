Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Ocean

United Nations ‘Oceans Decade’ Officially Launched

United Nations ‘Oceans Decade’ Officially Launched 1
By John Liang

-

UN's Oceans Decade
UN's Oceans Decade

The United Nations’Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development” got underway this month.

According to UNESCO, the 10-year campaign will “support efforts to reverse the cycle of decline in ocean health and gather ocean stakeholders worldwide behind a common framework that will ensure ocean science can fully support countries in creating improved conditions for sustainable development of the Ocean.”

UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) “will coordinate the Decade’s preparatory process, inviting the global ocean community to plan for the next ten years in ocean science and technology to deliver, together, the ocean we need for the future we want!

For more info, check out the video below or go to oceandecade.org.

United Nations ‘Oceans Decade’ Officially Launched 3
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ocean

Mini-documentary ‘Call Of The Coastal Wolves’ Is Now Available For Viewing

John Liang -
A new mini-documentary titled “Call Of The Coastal Wolves” follows one wolf pack’s survival on Canada’s wild west coast.
Read more
Ocean

Why Would Someone Carve ‘Trump’ On A Manatee?

John Liang -
U.S. authorities are looking into how a manatee got the word “Trump” carved into its skin.
Read more
Ocean

The Guy Harvey Foundation Supports The Fish Art Contest

Sam Helmy -
The Guy Harvey Foundation has renewed its support for The Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

306,716FansLike
72,569FollowersFollow
2,623FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,234SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US