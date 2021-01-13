United Nations ‘Oceans Decade’ Officially Launched

The United Nations’ “Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development” got underway this month.

According to UNESCO, the 10-year campaign will “support efforts to reverse the cycle of decline in ocean health and gather ocean stakeholders worldwide behind a common framework that will ensure ocean science can fully support countries in creating improved conditions for sustainable development of the Ocean.”

UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) “will coordinate the Decade’s preparatory process, inviting the global ocean community to plan for the next ten years in ocean science and technology to deliver, together, the ocean we need for the future we want!”

For more info, check out the video below or go to oceandecade.org.