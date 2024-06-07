Video Review: Peregrine TX by Shearwater

Welcome to our in-depth video review of Shearwater’s latest innovation, the Peregrine TX dive computer!

Launched in early 2024, the Peregrine TX builds on the popular Peregrine model by adding air integration and a three-axis, tilt-compensated digital compass. Watch as we dive into the features, performance, and enhancements that make the Peregrine TX a game-changer for divers of all levels.

Highlights of Our Dive Computer Review

First Impressions: Unboxing and initial setup of the Peregrine TX, featuring Shearwater’s classic design and eco-friendly packaging.

Unboxing and initial setup of the Peregrine TX, featuring Shearwater’s classic design and eco-friendly packaging. Dive Modes & Versatility: Explore the dive modes, including Air, Nitrox, 3 Gas Nitrox, and Gauge mode, and see how the Peregrine TX caters to various diving needs.

Explore the dive modes, including Air, Nitrox, 3 Gas Nitrox, and Gauge mode, and see how the Peregrine TX caters to various diving needs. User-Friendly Functionality: Discover the intuitive two-button navigation and the seamless integration of the SWIFT transmitter for real-time gas pressure data.

Discover the intuitive two-button navigation and the seamless integration of the SWIFT transmitter for real-time gas pressure data. Battery Performance: Learn about the Peregrine TX’s rechargeable Li-Ion battery, providing up to 30 hours of dive time, and the convenience of USB-C wireless charging.

Learn about the Peregrine TX’s rechargeable Li-Ion battery, providing up to 30 hours of dive time, and the convenience of USB-C wireless charging. Digital Compass: See how the advanced digital compass enhances underwater navigation, even in low visibility conditions.

See how the advanced digital compass enhances underwater navigation, even in low visibility conditions. Comparison: A quick look at how the Peregrine TX stacks up against the Tern TX and other Shearwater models.

Key Features

Decompression computer with air integration

Connects up to 4 transmitters

Full-color LCD display

Bluetooth wireless technology

Vibration alerts

Rechargeable Li-Ion battery

Depth rating of 120m / 394ft

You can read the full review on DeeperBlue.com here.

Price

Peregrine TX: $700 USD / $950 CAD / £690 GBP

Peregrine TX + Swift combo: $1000 USD / $1365 CAD / £1010 GBP.

