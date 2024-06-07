Saturday, June 8, 2024
Scuba Diving

Video Review: Peregrine TX by Shearwater

Ellie Hudson
By Ellie Hudson

-

Video Review Peregrine TX
Video Review Peregrine TX

Welcome to our in-depth video review of Shearwater’s latest innovation, the Peregrine TX dive computer!

Launched in early 2024, the Peregrine TX builds on the popular Peregrine model by adding air integration and a three-axis, tilt-compensated digital compass. Watch as we dive into the features, performance, and enhancements that make the Peregrine TX a game-changer for divers of all levels.

Highlights of Our Dive Computer Review

  • First Impressions: Unboxing and initial setup of the Peregrine TX, featuring Shearwater’s classic design and eco-friendly packaging.
  • Dive Modes & Versatility: Explore the dive modes, including Air, Nitrox, 3 Gas Nitrox, and Gauge mode, and see how the Peregrine TX caters to various diving needs.
  • User-Friendly Functionality: Discover the intuitive two-button navigation and the seamless integration of the SWIFT transmitter for real-time gas pressure data.
  • Battery Performance: Learn about the Peregrine TX’s rechargeable Li-Ion battery, providing up to 30 hours of dive time, and the convenience of USB-C wireless charging.
  • Digital Compass: See how the advanced digital compass enhances underwater navigation, even in low visibility conditions.
  • Comparison: A quick look at how the Peregrine TX stacks up against the Tern TX and other Shearwater models.

Key Features

  • Decompression computer with air integration
  • Connects up to 4 transmitters
  • Full-color LCD display
  • Bluetooth wireless technology
  • Vibration alerts
  • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
  • Depth rating of 120m / 394ft

You can read the full review on DeeperBlue.com here.

Review: Shearwater Tern & TernTX

Price

  • Peregrine TX: $700 USD / $950 CAD / £690 GBP
  • Peregrine TX + Swift combo: $1000 USD / $1365 CAD / £1010 GBP.

Buy Now

Shearwater Peregrine TX Air Integrated Color Dive Computer with Compass & Swift Transmitter Shearwater Peregrine TX Air Integrated Color Dive Computer with Compass & Swift Transmitter
$1,000.00

Designed for sport divers, the Peregrine TX delivers the renowned Shearwater experience at extraordinary value. Whether you're exploring wrecks and walls or navigating vibrant coral gardens, the Peregrine TX is your ideal companion for an unforgettable underwater adventure. Bright 2.2” / 5.59cm full colour LCD screen Air, Nitrox, 3 Gas Nitrox dive modes Air integration option Maximum depth rated to 120m / 390ft Customizable vibration alerts 3 axis, tilt compensated digital compass Up to 30 hours battery life & wireless charging Bluetooth wireless connection to the Shearwater Cloud

Buy Now
06/06/2024 08:59 am GMT
Ellie Hudson
Ellie Hudsonhttp://www.deeperblue.com
Meet Ellie, widely recognized as @ScubaEllie – a seasoned PADI instructor, technical diver, and creative content creator. As a distinguished Ambassador for DAN Europe, AVATAR, and Reel Diving, Ellie has significantly contributed to the diving community. Formerly the vibrant host of the podcast "Girls Talk Scuba," Ellie collaborates with prominent industry names such as DeeperBlue.com, PADI, and Girls That Scuba.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,433FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US