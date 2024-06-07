Video Review: Peregrine TX by Shearwater

Welcome to our in-depth video review of Shearwater’s latest innovation, the Peregrine TX dive computer!
Launched in early 2024, the Peregrine TX builds on the popular Peregrine model by adding air integration and a three-axis, tilt-compensated digital compass. Watch as we dive into the features, performance, and enhancements that make the Peregrine TX a game-changer for divers of all levels.
Highlights of Our Dive Computer Review
- First Impressions: Unboxing and initial setup of the Peregrine TX, featuring Shearwater’s classic design and eco-friendly packaging.
- Dive Modes & Versatility: Explore the dive modes, including Air, Nitrox, 3 Gas Nitrox, and Gauge mode, and see how the Peregrine TX caters to various diving needs.
- User-Friendly Functionality: Discover the intuitive two-button navigation and the seamless integration of the SWIFT transmitter for real-time gas pressure data.
- Battery Performance: Learn about the Peregrine TX’s rechargeable Li-Ion battery, providing up to 30 hours of dive time, and the convenience of USB-C wireless charging.
- Digital Compass: See how the advanced digital compass enhances underwater navigation, even in low visibility conditions.
- Comparison: A quick look at how the Peregrine TX stacks up against the Tern TX and other Shearwater models.
Key Features
- Decompression computer with air integration
- Connects up to 4 transmitters
- Full-color LCD display
- Bluetooth wireless technology
- Vibration alerts
- Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
- Depth rating of 120m / 394ft
You can read the full review on DeeperBlue.com here.
Price
- Peregrine TX: $700 USD / $950 CAD / £690 GBP
- Peregrine TX + Swift combo: $1000 USD / $1365 CAD / £1010 GBP.
Buy Now
Designed for sport divers, the Peregrine TX delivers the renowned Shearwater experience at extraordinary value. Whether you're exploring wrecks and walls or navigating vibrant coral gardens, the Peregrine TX is your ideal companion for an unforgettable underwater adventure. Bright 2.2” / 5.59cm full colour LCD screen Air, Nitrox, 3 Gas Nitrox dive modes Air integration option Maximum depth rated to 120m / 390ft Customizable vibration alerts 3 axis, tilt compensated digital compass Up to 30 hours battery life & wireless charging Bluetooth wireless connection to the Shearwater Cloud