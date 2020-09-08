Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Scuba Diving

Virtual Medical Examiner of Divers Course Scheduled For This Month

John Liang
By John Liang

-

If you’re a dive doctor, you may want to think about registering for the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society’sMedical Examiner of Divers” virtual course.

The four-day course will help you find out how you as a physician can learn to examine professional, sport, research and other related public service divers, and determine their fitness to dive.

According to UHMS:

“The course content follows the approved curriculum of the Diving Medical Advisory Committee (DMAC), the European Diving Technology Committee (EDTC), and the European Committee of Hyperbaric Medicine (ECHM) so to reflect a uniformly balanced and internationally recognized program of instruction. This course has been approved by the Diving Medical Advisory Committee and the European Diving Technology Committee (DMAC/EDTCmed) as a Level 1 – Medical Examiner of Divers course. This is a specific training course preparing physicians to examine commercial, sport, research, and other related public service divers, and determine their fitness to dive.”

The course itself will take place over the weekends of September 19th-20th and September 26th-27th.

For more info and to register, go to courses-uhms.org.

SourceDivers Alert Network
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

