11-Year-Old Scuba Diver Completes 100 Dives

What started in May 2022 in Bonaire as a dream has come to fruition less than two years later for scuba diver Kanon Coppola.

Coppola, a 5th grader at Delaware Trail Elementary School in Brownsburg, Indiana completed his 100th scuba dive while visiting Turks and Caicos, making him one of the the youngest advanced scuba divers in the world with over 100 dives at the age of 11.

Coppola achieved his SDI Open Water certification at the age of 10 and has continued his certifications which include his Advanced Junior certification at the age of 10 while in Honduras and most recently enriched air as well as manta and ray ecology.

The young diver’s scuba diving adventures have taken him around the globe, including Indonesia, Fiji, Belize, Bonaire, Hawaii and Honduras.

Along with his parents James and Lori who are also advanced scuba divers, they have enjoyed this journey which puts Coppola, at the age of 11, as one of the youngest junior advanced certified divers in the world with over 100 dives and on a very short list of children who have accomplished this at such a young age.

Coppola plans to continue progressing his scuba certifications and educational track including Master Diver.

