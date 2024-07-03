Wednesday, July 3, 2024
321FREEDIVE To Host Conferences In Multiple Locations In 2025

John Liang
By John Liang

321FREEDIVE 2025 Conference Schedules
The folks who organize the 321FREEDIVE conference have announced plans to expand it to multiple locations in 2025.

The four-day conferences will take place next year on the following dates and locations:

  • February 6-9 in Cocoa Beach, Florida;
  • February 13-16 in Atlanta, Georgia;
  • February 20-23 in Chicago, Illinois;
  • February 27-March 2 in Austin, Texas;
  • March 6-9 in Albuquerque, New Mexico;
  • March 13-16 in Tucson, Arizona;
  • March 20-23 in Las Vegas, Nevada; and
  • March 27-30 in San Diego, California.

Each conference will include:

Day 1) Expert Seminars & Panel Discussions
Day 2) Hybrid Pool Sessions (with DeepEndFitness.com)
Day 3) Local Youth Outreach Project — Providing Snorkeling Education & Water Safety
Day 4) Unique Deep Water Dive

Tickets will cost between US40/~€37 and $150/~€140.

For more info, register at eventbrite.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

