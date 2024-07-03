321FREEDIVE To Host Conferences In Multiple Locations In 2025

The folks who organize the 321FREEDIVE conference have announced plans to expand it to multiple locations in 2025.
The four-day conferences will take place next year on the following dates and locations:
- February 6-9 in Cocoa Beach, Florida;
- February 13-16 in Atlanta, Georgia;
- February 20-23 in Chicago, Illinois;
- February 27-March 2 in Austin, Texas;
- March 6-9 in Albuquerque, New Mexico;
- March 13-16 in Tucson, Arizona;
- March 20-23 in Las Vegas, Nevada; and
- March 27-30 in San Diego, California.
Each conference will include:
Day 1) Expert Seminars & Panel Discussions
Day 2) Hybrid Pool Sessions (with DeepEndFitness.com)
Day 3) Local Youth Outreach Project — Providing Snorkeling Education & Water Safety
Day 4) Unique Deep Water Dive
Tickets will cost between US40/~€37 and $150/~€140.
For more info, register at eventbrite.com.