321FREEDIVE To Host Conferences In Multiple Locations In 2025

The folks who organize the 321FREEDIVE conference have announced plans to expand it to multiple locations in 2025.

The four-day conferences will take place next year on the following dates and locations:

February 6-9 in Cocoa Beach, Florida;

February 13-16 in Atlanta, Georgia;

February 20-23 in Chicago, Illinois;

February 27-March 2 in Austin, Texas;

March 6-9 in Albuquerque, New Mexico;

March 13-16 in Tucson, Arizona;

March 20-23 in Las Vegas, Nevada; and

March 27-30 in San Diego, California.

Each conference will include:

Day 1) Expert Seminars & Panel Discussions

Day 2) Hybrid Pool Sessions (with DeepEndFitness.com)

Day 3) Local Youth Outreach Project — Providing Snorkeling Education & Water Safety

Day 4) Unique Deep Water Dive

Tickets will cost between US40/~€37 and $150/~€140.

For more info, register at eventbrite.com.