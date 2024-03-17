7TILL8 And Scuba.com Announce New Partnership

7TILL8 and Scuba.com have announced a new exclusive partnership.

The new tie-up will see Scuba.com become the exclusive retailer for 7TILL8 custom wetsuits for a period of one year. Aside from retailing the suits, Scuba.com will also help raise awareness about the brand and its innovative product line.

Commenting on the new partnership, Scuba.com Vice President Bill Parnes stated:

“Partnering with 7TILL8 Custom Wetsuits aligns perfectly with our mission to provide divers with the best gear and shopping experience possible. We’re excited to offer our customers the opportunity to dive into the unmatched comfort and performance of 7TILL8’s custom-made wetsuits, further solidifying Scuba.com as a one-stop destination for all their diving needs.”

While 7TILL8 CEO Grace Hsiang added:

“We’re excited to partner with Scuba.com to expand our custom-tailored wetsuit program, allowing us to reach more divers in the United States. Teaming up with Scuba.com allows us to offer virtual and in-person measurement fittings in both their Orange County and New York dive shops, expanding our presence on both coasts.”