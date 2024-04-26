Friday, April 26, 2024
William Trubridge, Camila Jaber Taught Orlando Bloom How To Freedive In Peacock Documentary ‘To The Edge’

John Liang
By John Liang

'Orlando Bloom: To the Edge' streaming on Peacock (Image credit: Peacock via YouTube)
Champion freedivers William Trubride and Camila Jaber trained Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom how to freedive in a new documentary currently airing on Peacock.

Orlando Bloom: To The Edge” chronicles Bloompushing his limits physically and mentally to reach his personal edge of what is possible,” according to a show summary.

“Relying on Buddhist practices and support from his family and friends, Bloom takes this three-part journey and brings the audience along with him as he is trained by world-renowned experts to gain the confidence and skills needed to throw himself out of a plane, freedive under the sea, and ascend a sheer rock face in the desert. Not only are the locations themselves extreme but so are the potential consequences.”

Check out a trailer for the documentary below.

Orlando Bloom: To the Edge | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

