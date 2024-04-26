William Trubridge, Camila Jaber Taught Orlando Bloom How To Freedive In Peacock Documentary ‘To The Edge’

Champion freedivers William Trubride and Camila Jaber trained Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom how to freedive in a new documentary currently airing on Peacock.

“Orlando Bloom: To The Edge” chronicles Bloom “pushing his limits physically and mentally to reach his personal edge of what is possible,” according to a show summary.

“Relying on Buddhist practices and support from his family and friends, Bloom takes this three-part journey and brings the audience along with him as he is trained by world-renowned experts to gain the confidence and skills needed to throw himself out of a plane, freedive under the sea, and ascend a sheer rock face in the desert. Not only are the locations themselves extreme but so are the potential consequences.”

Check out a trailer for the documentary below.