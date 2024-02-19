7TILL8 Introduces The New Deadstock Koozie

7TILL8 has announced the introduction of its new deadstock koozie.

The new koozie is a miniature version of the 7TILL8 Custom Separated Surf Hood; only this one will keep your drinks can or bottle nice and cold instead of your head warm.

The koozie is made from DeadStock, which refers to materials left over after the making of other products. By making the Koozie from dead stock, 7TILL8 can reduce waste and landfill use since, unfortunately, neoprene is not biodegradable.

Features of the new Deadstock Koozie include:

Made from Yamamoto #40 limestone neoprene.

A snap button for easy drinking.

A drawstring to keep your drink secure in the Koozie.

Like the surf hood, the Koozie has a chin piece and sun visor.

You can find out more here.