Monday, February 19, 2024
Ocean

7TILL8 Introduces The New Deadstock Koozie

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

7TILL8's New Deadstock Koozie -
7TILL8's New Deadstock Koozie -

7TILL8 has announced the introduction of its new deadstock koozie.

The new koozie is a miniature version of the 7TILL8 Custom Separated Surf Hood; only this one will keep your drinks can or bottle nice and cold instead of your head warm.

The koozie is made from DeadStock, which refers to materials left over after the making of other products. By making the Koozie from dead stock, 7TILL8 can reduce waste and landfill use since, unfortunately, neoprene is not biodegradable.

Features of the new Deadstock Koozie include:

  • Made from Yamamoto #40 limestone neoprene.
  • A snap button for easy drinking.
  • A drawstring to keep your drink secure in the Koozie.
  • Like the surf hood, the Koozie has a chin piece and sun visor.

You can find out more here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
105,987FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US