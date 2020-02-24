The new dive computers from SEAC — the Action and Action HR — are now available for sale after their launch at the 2019 DEMA Show.

Features of the new computers include:

  • Bühlmann ZHL-16C decompression algorithm.
  • Scuba, gauge, Freediving and Nitrox modes.
  • Nitrox up to 99% Oxygen.
  • The ability to use two mixes on a dive.
  • An LCD screen with adjustable contrast and backlight for various diving conditions.

The Action line of computers is resistant to shocks and scratches, thanks to the application of an ultra-thin vacuum film that covers the buckle, push buttons, and bezel.

You can find out more about the SEAC Action HR here or the SEAC Action here.

