To reward single travelers to one of the world’s most remote diving destinations in North Sulawesi, Murex Diving has suspended the single traveler supplement charge through the end of June of this year.

The new policy takes effect immediately and is valid at Murex Manado and Murex Bangka resorts.

The new policy is valid for bookings and stays made and completed by June 30th, 2020, and can be redeemed against Deluxe Rooms at Murex Manado as well as Deluxe Hillside Cottages and Oceanfront Rooms at Murex Bangka. The offer cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions, and only applies to single travelers.

You can contact Murex for more information and bookings here.