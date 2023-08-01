Additional Artifact Added to ‘Aquanauts to Astronauts’ Exhibit at the History of Diving Museum

The History of Diving Museum has announced a new addition to its Aquanauts to Astronauts Featured Exhibit.

The museum has received a safety tether used to secure astronauts during spacewalks. In the exhibit, visitors will also see astronaut training equipment, flight suits and many more artifacts from multiple space missions.

Adele Luta, Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Project Manager at Oceaneering International, helped bring the safety tether to the museum.

Aquanauts to Astronauts explores the connections between diving and space travel. This complex story includes how astronauts are often trained for spacewalks underwater, in comparable spacesuits at the Neutral Buoyancy Lab or perform missions living in isolated underwater habitats to prepare humans for extended time in space. Special weighting is even used to simulate low gravity on alien worlds.

The museum will teach visitors about the aquanaut training facility located in the Florida Keys, and as well as many other fascinating stories and parallels.

Check out a video about the exhibit below.