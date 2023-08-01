Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Scuba Diving

Additional Artifact Added to ‘Aquanauts to Astronauts’ Exhibit at the History of Diving Museum

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Space Tether at History of Diving Museum
Space Tether at History of Diving Museum

The History of Diving Museum has announced a new addition to its Aquanauts to Astronauts Featured Exhibit.

The museum has received a safety tether used to secure astronauts during spacewalks. In the exhibit, visitors will also see astronaut training equipment, flight suits and many more artifacts from multiple space missions.

Adele Luta, Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Project Manager at Oceaneering International, helped bring the safety tether to the museum.

Aquanauts to Astronauts explores the connections between diving and space travel. This complex story includes how astronauts are often trained for spacewalks underwater, in comparable spacesuits at the Neutral Buoyancy Lab or perform missions living in isolated underwater habitats to prepare humans for extended time in space. Special weighting is even used to simulate low gravity on alien worlds.

The museum will teach visitors about the aquanaut training facility located in the Florida Keys, and as well as many other fascinating stories and parallels.

Check out a video about the exhibit below.

History of Diving Museum - Aquanauts to Astronauts Featured Exhibit!

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
97,325FollowersFollow
2,712FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
6,823FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

;

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US