Aggressor Adventures Adds Second Liveaboard In Bahamas

Aggressor Adventures is adding a second liveaboard to cruise the Bahamas beginning in May.

The 29-passenger BVI Aggressor is being renamed the Bahamas Aggressor II, and will continue to operate out of Tortola, British Virgin Islands with her last trip being March 15-22, 2025 before she departs for the Bahamas.

(For those wanting to experience diving in the BVI, it’s not too late to book before she departs.)

The Bahamas Aggressor II will begin sailing out of Nassau on May 2, 2025.

The 110-foot/34-meter, four-deck yacht is custom-designed for snorkeling, scuba diving and cruising the reefs of southwest Eleuthera, Little San Sal and the Exuma Cays.

In addition to charters in the Exuma Cays, the Bahamas Aggressor II will offer Tiger Beach shark adventures April through July beginning in 2026, departing from Freeport, Grand Bahama.

According to Aggressor Adventures Chairman and CEO Wayne Brown:

“As a shark enthusiast, the Bahamas are one of my favorite destinations. Tiger Beach is one of the few places in the world where you can experience a world-class dive in shallow water alongside tiger sharks. In the Exuma Cays you can see a variety of sharks including bull sharks and hammerheads, as well as superb wrecks and gorgeous reefs. We are delighted to now offer our guests unique diving experiences in a small group setting on two liveaboards in the Bahamas—the 20-passenger Bahamas Aggressor II and the 14-passenger Bahamas Aggressor.”

Due to the high demand from liveaboard travelers, the Bahamas Aggressor will continue operating alongside the Bahamas Aggressor II.

Seven-night Bahamas Aggressor II charters will run Saturday to Saturday and include locally inspired, chef-prepared meals and snacks, around-the-clock attention from professional staff and up to 27 opportunities per week for snorkeling and scuba diving.

Bahamas Aggressor II scuba diving reservations can be made at www.aggressor.com or at 800-348-2628 or +1-706-993-2531.