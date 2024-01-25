Aggressor Adventures Announces new Signature Lodges Brand

Aggressor Adventures is expanding its offerings from pampered scuba excursions to its newest rebranded, land-based Aggressor Signature Lodges.

Travelers will experience extensive cultural immersions, wildlife safaris, birdwatching, archeological tours, hiking and more, at Aggressor Signature Lodges in Sri Lanka, and expansion to Thailand and other destinations in late 2024.

According to Chairman and CEO Wayne Brown:

“Our Signature Lodges motto, ‘Life Happens Here,’ encapsulates our goal to deliver world-class experiences coupled with five-star service, meals and accommodations. Our passion is discovery. That quest is not limited to scuba diving, so we are continuing our expansion to cultural interactions, birding, wildlife safaris, historical expeditions and photo workshops around the world.”

Aggressor Signature Lodges in Sri Lanka offer six-night itineraries that include cultural interactions, wildlife safaris and guided bird watching in the Wilpattu, Minneriya and Kalawewa National Parks.

All the lodges follow the company’s sustainability guidelines for eco-tourism. Their Green the Fleet program strives to make the adventure lifestyle environmentally sustainable for our guests while supporting the health of our oceans and lands.

Aggressor Adventures reservations can be made through your local travel agent or online at aggressor.com or call 800-348-2628 or 1-706-993-2531.