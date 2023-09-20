AIDA 2023 Depth World Championship Starts This Week

The AIDA 2023 Depth World Championship kicks off this week off the shores of Limassol, Cyprus.

Nearly 120 freedivers are scheduled to compete in one or more of the four depth disciplines:

Constant Weight (CWT)

Constant Weight No Fins (CNF)

Constant Weight with Bifinds (CWTB) and

Free Immersion (FIM)

The competition will be streamed live on AIDA’s YouTube channel beginning September 21st, and the complete schedule of events can be found on the official AIDA Depth World Championship Limassol 2023 website.