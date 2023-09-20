Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Freediving

AIDA 2023 Depth World Championship Starts This Week

John Liang
By John Liang

-

AIDA 2023 Depth World Championship
AIDA 2023 Depth World Championship (Photo credit: AIDA)

The AIDA 2023 Depth World Championship kicks off this week off the shores of Limassol, Cyprus.

Nearly 120 freedivers are scheduled to compete in one or more of the four depth disciplines:

  • Constant Weight (CWT)
  • Constant Weight No Fins (CNF)
  • Constant Weight with Bifinds (CWTB) and
  • Free Immersion (FIM)

The competition will be streamed live on AIDA’s YouTube channel beginning September 21st, and the complete schedule of events can be found on the official AIDA Depth World Championship Limassol 2023 website.

Join us for the 31st AIDA Freediving World Championship!

AIDA Depth World Championship 2023
AIDA Depth World Championship 2023
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
99,760FollowersFollow
2,721FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,164FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US