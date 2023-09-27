Wednesday, September 27, 2023
AIDA Depth World Championship 2023 Day 5: Sanda Delija, Enchante Gallardo Falter On FIM World, Continental Record Attempts

By John Liang

Nikita Fima Atriyu FIM NR (Image credit: AIDA/YouTube)

Croatia’s Sanda Delija and the USA’s Enchante Gallardo were unable to complete their women’s World and Continental Record attempts in the Free Immersion (FIM) discipline on Day 5 of the AIDA Depth World Championships off Limassol, Cyprus.

Coming Up Short

Delija was gunning for a 103m/338ft world record, but got a yellow card for turning back at the 94m/308ft mark. That was still good enough for a bronze medal in the overall results, though.

In an Instagram post, Delija wrote:

“I announced 103, it was a world record attempt and I was going for gold but I made a small EQ error that forced me to turn at 94.

“I really entered a beautiful flow state and had overall a good dive, I lost focus for a moment, enough to distract me from putting attention where I was supposed to.

“This WR is just being postponed and now focusing on the last day of the competition!”

The USA’s Gallardo had her sights set on a 92m/302ft continental record, but had to turn back at the 87m/285ft mark.

National Records

Five other women set national records (pending doping results).

Hungary’s Fatima Korok successfully dove to 96m/315ft, earning her both a national record as well as the overall women’s FIM gold.

South Korea’s Jung A Kim dove to 86m/282ft, bringing home both the women’s FIM silver medal as well as a national record.

Indonesia’s Nikita Fima Atriyu was three-for-three on the national record front at the competition with her 63m/207ft dive.

Israel’s Shlomit Wallerstein and Hong Kong’s Jiaoyi Li added their second national records at the competition, with dives to 71m/233ft and 58m/190ft, respectively.

Challenging Dive

Delija and Gallardo weren’t the only ones who didn’t reach their record target depths, though.

Poland’s Maria Bobela had her sights on a 90m/295ft national record dive, but had to turn back at 85m/279ft.

Check out the full results below, along with the full replay.

AIDA Depth WC Women - FIM

