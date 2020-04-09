As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world, wetsuit manufacturer 7TILL8 has switched to making non-medical masks to use up their supply of Neoprene in their Los Angeles Studio. The masks feel breathable and are made with non-toxic glue.

The project was a huge success, and the company exhausted its stock and gave away the masks for free. However, aiming to carry on their support under the banner, “we are waves of the same sea,” 7TILL8 has opened up its pattern template so that individuals can make their own masks.

