Carbon freediving fin manufacturer Alchemy this week provided an “update” on the impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns in many European countries on the company’s ability to maintain its product supply.

According to Alchemy:

“As we continue to navigate through the unique challenges posed by COVID-19, all direct retail purchases will only be done via our website as well as via our official distributors/retailers, according to each country’s restrictions. Our production facilities will remain open and our international supply chain will keep on functioning without any interruptions keeping a strict first-in-first-out policy until further notice.”

Alchemy also this week put up a post on its website that features a video by freediving instructor and national record holder Adam Stern about training in the Philippines — during that country’s COVID-19 lockdown. Check it out below.