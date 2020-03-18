Big Blue Ocean Cleanup has teamed up with the trade body Subsea UK to promote and support efforts to prevent ocean pollution.

The partnership will help raise awareness of an ocean protection project across the UK’s £7.8 billion (~US$9.5 billion/~8.6 billion Euro) underwater engineering industry.

Big Blue Ocean Cleanup is an international agency that works to prevent pollution through initiatives such as offshore and beach cleaning, and educational programs. The data collected through its academic research arm is used by businesses, governments, universities and individuals to help keep the oceans clean.

As part of the new partnership, Subsea UK is backing Big Blue’s Ocean Protection Project and will be promoting it to its 300 members, encouraging them to sign up.

The program is aimed at companies looking to make a positive contribution to supporting the marine environment and preventing further pollution.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of Subsea UK, said:

“Our industry takes its environmental responsibilities seriously. We recognize that, as our underwater industry sectors profit from the Blue Economy, we have a duty of care to the oceans and the seabeds and are committed to operating in this fragile environment in a way that is safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly. The engineering expertise and technological advancements as well as the marine science which characterize our industry have helped us to minimize our impact and, as we accelerate the transition to net-zero, we will further reduce our carbon footprint.

“Through this partnership we will be promoting Big Blue Ocean Cleanup’s ocean protection project to our membership and encouraging them to further enhance their sustainable operating practices by getting involved in any way they can.”

Rory Sinclair, chief executive of Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, said:

“We are very pleased that Subsea UK has come on board as an official partner. Their involvement and support for our work demonstrates that the UK’s underwater industry is working hard to play its part in securing a clean future for global marine life.”

For more info about the work of Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, go to the organization’s website at bigblueoceancleanup.org.