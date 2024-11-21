Anguilla Debuts at DEMA

For the first time, Anguilla is stepping into the diving spotlight at this year’s DEMA Show, introducing its pristine underwater offerings as a pillar of its tourism strategy.

With the tagline “Lose the Crowd, Find Adventure,“ this tranquil Caribbean island promises an exclusive and serene diving experience, untouched by commercialism or cruise ship traffic.

At the heart of this initiative is Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, a luxurious 5-star resort offering world-class amenities such as an international golf course, waterpark, pickleball courts, six restaurants, a spa, a hydroponic farm, and solar park—all complemented by stunning beaches.

Aurora Anguilla has partnered with Scuba Shack, the island’s only PADI Dive Resort, to provide customized dive packages. Led by dive professional Matthew Billington, with over 33 years of experience, Scuba Shack caters to divers of all levels.

Anguilla’s 35-square-mile paradise is surrounded by seven marine parks featuring over 20 reefs, seven steel-hull wrecks, and five wall dives with swim-through caves. Most dive sites are conveniently located within a 10–20-minute boat ride. A unique highlight is El Buen Consejo, a Spanish galleon sunk in 1772, currently serves as an underwater museum but will soon be diveable.

Marine life ranges from macro critters to pelagic species, thriving among soft corals and short hard corals like elkhorn and pillar varieties. Divers can also participate in lionfish hunting, with their fresh catch prepared at the resort’s Japanese restaurant.

The best time to visit Anguilla is May to November, with visibility ranging from 70-100 feet (21-30 meters) and water temperatures of 82-84°F (28-29°C). Winter months still offer pleasant conditions, with 50-70 feet (15-21 meters) visibility and water temperatures averaging 80°F (26°C).

Anguilla is easily accessible via direct flights from Miami, Puerto Rico or St. Maarten.

Dive packages at the resort’s spacious Island Rooms, located beachfront in the tower, are US$3,645 (~€3,476) Double Diver, $2595 (~€2475), Non-Diver, and $4,659 (~€4,445) Single Diver. This includes 7 nights, 10 dives, all meals and access to facilities.