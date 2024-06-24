Monday, June 24, 2024
Anthony’ Key Resort Hosted A Lionfish Expedition

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Lionfish (AdobeStock)
Lionfish (Pterois mombasae) in a Moscow Zoo aquarium

Anthony’s Key Resort in Roatan held its first Lionfish Expedition, aimed at removing these invasive species from the waters around the island.

The inaugural event, which took place May 11-18, 2024, was guided by Peter Hughes and Lad Akins.

During the event, the team of divers managed to remove over 170 lionfish from Roatan’s reefs, which should greatly help with conservation efforts around the island. In addition, the event included workshops as well as some stunning culinary experiences made from the catches.

You can find out more information here, or check out a video of the event below.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

