Anthony’ Key Resort Hosted A Lionfish Expedition

Anthony’s Key Resort in Roatan held its first Lionfish Expedition, aimed at removing these invasive species from the waters around the island.

The inaugural event, which took place May 11-18, 2024, was guided by Peter Hughes and Lad Akins.

During the event, the team of divers managed to remove over 170 lionfish from Roatan’s reefs, which should greatly help with conservation efforts around the island. In addition, the event included workshops as well as some stunning culinary experiences made from the catches.

