Anthony’s Keys Resort Welcomes Back Peter Hughes

The legendary Peter Hughes has been welcomed back to Anthony’s Keys Resort.

The happy reunion is more than 50 years in the making since Hughes’s first visit to the island of Roatan was in the early 1970’s.

In fact, Hughes has a strong personal connection with the resort since he met his future wife, Alice, at Anthony’s Keys Resort, creating a permanent link with the dive destination.

After a successful career with Dive Bonaire and the Dancer fleet, Hughes is back at Anthony’s Keys, providing his vast experience and knowledge as a consultant to the Galindo family.

Commenting on the link-up, Anthony’s Keys Resort owner Julio Galindo stated:

“We are thrilled to have Peter Hughes back at Anthony’s Key Resort. His dedication to the diving industry and unparalleled expertise will undoubtedly enhance the guest experience at our resort. We look forward to the exciting future with Peter on our team.”