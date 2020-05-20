Apparel Maker Southern Tide Partners With Beneath The Waves

Coastal style apparel brand Southern Tide announced today it has partnered with marine conservation and research nonprofit Beneath The Waves (BTW).

With 2020 marking the start of a decade deemed critical for protecting the oceans, Southern Tide is taking a hands-on approach to conservation education and community engagement.

Having a shared passion for marine preservation, the partnership stresses the importance of U.S. coastlines.

As seen through Southern Tide’s COVID-19 relief efforts, the brand is once again extending their core values into new relief plans to support missions that resonate with their loyal community. Through this partnership, Southern Tide says it aims to help Beneath The Waves achieve its goal of protecting 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030.

Some of the partnership elements include:

– Co-branded Southern Tide x BTW apparel capsule collection launching today, with a larger collection for Spring ’21, both with a giveback component

– #99percentseries social campaign to better educate consumers about the importance of our oceans.

– Educational content creation, focusing on research up and down the Atlantic coast, will be one of the most valuable assets and means in building a community of awareness for this partnership and the Beneath The Waves program over the next two years. With Southern Tide’s robust social media channels, awareness will reach ages including college students and young professionals.

According to Southern Tide:

“From the government to corporate and non-profits, now more than ever, everyone has a larger role to play in protecting the planet. This is not just checking the box, it is something brands have to do in a genuine way as we have seen in COVID-19 relief efforts.”

BTW conducts research in areas like the Caribbean with some of the highest rates of marine biodiversity on the planet that are home to some of the world’s most migratory shark species, which can travel thousands of miles in a single year.

With one-third of all shark species – which are often the backbone of an ecosystem – are facing extinction, the preservation of our oceans and sharks has an incredible socio-economic benefit. Live shark diving alone brings over US$140 million (~128 million Euros) to the Bahamian economy.