Aquatic Hunt Pro Unveils New Scuba Tank Transporter

The folks at Aquatic Hunt Pro unveiled a new Tank Transporter at this week’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The new transporter is a solution to carrying tanks to and from the dive shop or dive site. It prevents tanks from rolling around in your car, and can be stacked on top of each other for however many tanks you may have.

Specific features include:

Universal tank protection

Valve protection for safe travel

Non-slip pad for secure placement

Quick-release strap eliminates clanging

Multiple transporters lock together

Easy loading and unloading of tanks

The Tank Transporter retails for US$39/~€37. For more info, go to aquatichunt.com or check them out on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.