Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Aquatic Hunt Pro Unveils New Scuba Tank Transporter

John Liang
Aquatic Hunt Pro's New Tank Transporter
The folks at Aquatic Hunt Pro unveiled a new Tank Transporter at this week’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The new transporter is a solution to carrying tanks to and from the dive shop or dive site. It prevents tanks from rolling around in your car, and can be stacked on top of each other for however many tanks you may have.

Aquatic Hunt Pro's new Tank Transporter
Specific features include:

  • Universal tank protection
  • Valve protection for safe travel
  • Non-slip pad for secure placement
  • Quick-release strap eliminates clanging
  • Multiple transporters lock together
  • Easy loading and unloading of tanks

The Tank Transporter retails for US$39/~€37. For more info, go to aquatichunt.com or check them out on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

