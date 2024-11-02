BARE Announces Price Drop on Velocity Ultra Wetsuits

The folks at BARE have announced a price drop on the company’s Velocity Ultra wetsuits.

Whether you’re diving in cool waters or enjoying a tropical escape, the BARE Velocity Ultra wetsuits are designed to deliver unmatched performance and comfort.

You’ll have to act fast though, as only select thicknesses are still available.

For colder waters, the 8/7mm Velocity Ultra Semi Dry (previously US$679.95/~€625), now $579.95/~€533) keeps you warm and dry with advanced sealing and thermal protection, while the 3mm Velocity Ultra (previously $399.95/~€367, now $219.95/~€202) is perfect for warmer waters, providing the flexibility and comfort you need for every dive.

Both suits feature OMNIRED Infrared Technology, designed to help you stay warmer, dive longer, and enjoy every moment underwater.

Check them out at baresports.com.