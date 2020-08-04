BARE Offering ‘COVID-Safe’ Drysuit Fitting Sessions At Select North American Dive Shops This Weekend

If you live in North America and are in the market for a new drysuit, the folks at BARE are offering what they call “COVID-safe” fitting sessions at select dive shops this coming weekend.

During the weekend of August 8th, 2020, a trained Drysuit expert will take your measurements and work with you one-on-one to craft a bespoke suit to match your specific diving preferences, ensuring a good fit.

You’ll be able to learn more about the entire line of BARE drywear, including the X-Mission Evolution as well as the Sentry and Guardian, featuring the Automatic Torsion X-Tension system for increased flexibility.

All drysuit purchases at this event will come with a free duffel bag, neoprene gloves and a dry hood — over US$200 in value.

To learn more and find a store near you to book your spot (up to 12 appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis per location), go to baresports.com.