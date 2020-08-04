Tuesday, August 4, 2020
BARE Offering ‘COVID-Safe’ Drysuit Fitting Sessions At Select North American Dive Shops This Weekend

John Liang
By John Liang

BARE - In Your Element
If you live in North America and are in the market for a new drysuit, the folks at BARE are offering what they call “COVID-safe” fitting sessions at select dive shops this coming weekend.

During the weekend of August 8th, 2020, a trained Drysuit expert will take your measurements and work with you one-on-one to craft a bespoke suit to match your specific diving preferences, ensuring a good fit.

You’ll be able to learn more about the entire line of BARE drywear, including the X-Mission Evolution as well as the Sentry and Guardian, featuring the Automatic Torsion X-Tension system for increased flexibility.

All drysuit purchases at this event will come with a free duffel bag, neoprene gloves and a dry hood — over US$200 in value.

To learn more and find a store near you to book your spot (up to 12 appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis per location), go to baresports.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

