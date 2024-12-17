Behind the Mask Unveils ‘Alive’ Video and Dive Adventure Giveaway

Underwater film production company Behind the Mask has announced the launch of its latest video, “Alive” – a journey that reminds viewers of the beauty and energy of reconnecting with nature.

In partnership with Behind the Mask Travel and DiveAssure, the team is celebrating this release with a giveaway: three dive trips to some of the world’s most iconic underwater destinations and a one-year Dive&Travel Plus insurance plan by Dive Assure for each one of the three winners.

According to Behind the Mask Founder Flo:

“Our goal with ‘Alive’ was to share the emotional connection we’ve found through our underwater adventures. Now, we want to offer others the chance to experience this feeling for themselves through three life-changing dive trips.”

The three dive trips entrants can win include:

1. Socorro Islands, Mexico (Partner: Nautilus Liveaboards)

2. Sardine Run, South Africa (Partner: Offshore Africa)

3. Maldives Diving & Spa Experience (Partner: Scubaspa)

Each prize also includes a one-year dive insurance package from DiveAssure.

Important Note: All trips are subject to availability and occupancy. Prizes are for one person only, with winners responsible for their travel expenses and other personal costs.

How to Enter the Giveaway

1. Watch the “Alive” video on Behind the Mask’s YouTube channel.

2. Follow the Instagram pages: @BehindTheMaskTravel and @DiveAssure.

3. Comment on the “Alive” video using the hashtag #BehindTheMaskAlive. Share which scene in the video resonated with you the most or made you feel alive.

Entries will be accepted until January 25th, 2025, 11:59 PM CET. Winners will be randomly selected and announced on Behind the Mask’s social media channels in February 2025.

Check out the video below.