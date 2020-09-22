Blue Wild 2020 Show Canceled

You can mark this year’s Blue Wild Ocean Adventure Expo as another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue Wild President Sheri Daye sent out an email to exhibitors stating:

“We’ve been thinking about you and know it’s been a tough year and hope you are weathering the storm OK. We are hopefully nearing the end of this global pandemic with brighter days ahead.

“Quick update — we have decided to cancel the November 2020 show in favor of putting our efforts into a full-scale, safe, and successful re-opening next year. For those that have paid deposits, we gave you the choice of getting a full refund or applying it toward next year. We have some interesting venues and dates lined up already. I am taking your feedback into consideration if you wish to give me your input.

“In the meanwhile, we are taking this extra time to develop some fun and exciting innovations for the next show. As we finalize, we will let you know the details so you can make plans.”

Daye also warned potential exhibitors that if you’re being solicited for Blue Wild hotel rooms or are being offered attendee lists for sale, “it’s a scam.”