Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Blue Wild Expo

Blue Wild 2020 Show Canceled

John Liang
By John Liang

-

The Blue Wild Expo 2017
The Blue Wild Expo 2017

You can mark this year’s Blue Wild Ocean Adventure Expo as another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue Wild President Sheri Daye sent out an email to exhibitors stating:

“We’ve been thinking about you and know it’s been a tough year and hope you are weathering the storm OK. We are hopefully nearing the end of this global pandemic with brighter days ahead.

“Quick update — we have decided to cancel the November 2020 show in favor of putting our efforts into a full-scale, safe, and successful re-opening next year. For those that have paid deposits, we gave you the choice of getting a full refund or applying it toward next year. We have some interesting venues and dates lined up already. I am taking your feedback into consideration if you wish to give me your input.

“In the meanwhile, we are taking this extra time to develop some fun and exciting innovations for the next show. As we finalize, we will let you know the details so you can make plans.”

Daye also warned potential exhibitors that if you’re being solicited for Blue Wild hotel rooms or are being offered attendee lists for sale, “it’s a scam.”

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

299,585FansLike
68,054FollowersFollow
2,499FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,256FollowersFollow

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

AWARE Week Is Underway

Ocean John Liang -
The third annual AWARE Week -- organized by PADI and Project AWARE -- is underway this week to empower people everywhere to carry the torch for ocean protection.
Read more

Blue Wild 2020 Show Canceled

Blue Wild Expo John Liang -
This year's Blue Wild Ocean Adventure Expo scheduled for November in Fort Lauderdale, Florida has been officially canceled.
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US