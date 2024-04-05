International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame Appoints Cline As New Executive Director

The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame has appointed William Cline as its new Executive Director.

The role includes working with the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism to develop and implement a strategy for the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame and its associated museum.

Cline brings over 30 years of experience in the industry to the post and has owned and run his own scuba diving marketing firm, the Cline Group. Among his many achievements over the years are multiple board memberships, including serving as vice chairman of the DEMA board.

Commenting on the new appointment, Minister for Tourism and Ports Kenneth Bryan stated:

“The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame is an important element of our tourism product and one of the ways that the Cayman Islands differentiates itself within the scuba diving industry. Mr. Cline’s extensive knowledge and expertise in the industry is an asset and we look forward to working with him to continue enhancing the impact of the ISDHF and ISDHF Museum.”

Meanwhile, Cline stated about his new role:

“It is an honor to be appointed as the Executive Director for the ISDHF, which recognizes the history of scuba diving and its pioneers—past and present. The Cayman Islands is the perfect place for the ISDHF being its reputation as one of the top scuba diving locations in the world. I look forward to working with the government and private sector on some exciting initiatives to promote scuba diving in the Cayman Islands.”