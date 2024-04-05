NOAA Investigating ‘Abnormal’ Fish Behavior In Florida Keys

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is investigating reports of “abnormal” fish behavior in the Lower Florida Keys.

In an Instagram post, NOAA Fisheries writes:

“There are reports of abnormal fish behavior, including spinning and whirling, in the Lower Florida Keys. There have also been reports of fish deaths in these areas—including roughly 30 endangered smalltooth sawfish so far. We’re working with [the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission] and other partners on a first-of-its-kind emergency response effort to rescue and rehabilitat[e] affected smalltooth sawfish.”

NOAA said it would work with partners to rescue the sick sawfish, take them to care facilities and come up with guidelines to stop any further losses.

Sawfish were also in the news earlier this year, when NOAA Fisheries announced it was offering a US$20,000 (~€18,462) reward for information on who injured and killed an endangered sawfish in the Florida Keys.