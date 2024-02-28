Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Scuba Diving

Review Extra: "Everybody Should Scuba Dive" by Kenny Dyal

Robbie Harper
By Robbie Harper

-

Scuba diving possesses a magical quality.

There’s a transformative experience when one first submerges and breathes from a regulator, feeling almost otherworldly. This sensation revives childhood fantasies fueled by underwater images in National Geographic Magazine or Jacques Cousteau’s “The Undersea World.”

Kenny Dyal’s latest book, “Everybody Should Scuba Dive,” nurtures this childlike wonder in underwater exploration. It is a gateway to aquatic adventures for potential divers of any age. As a parent who introduced this book to my children, I witnessed its captivating effect. The vivid illustrations and Dyal’s engaging, comprehensible narrative are magnetic.

Kenny Dyal is uniquely qualified to author children’s books on scuba diving. A dive instructor, dive industry marketer, podcaster, and influencer with his company, Sweetwater Scuba, Dyal also works as a divemaster at Walt Disney World Resort. There, he guides divers at The Seas with Nemo and Friends at Epcot and acts as a safety diver for Mickey Mouse. He’s often seen swimming with Mickey, eliciting awe from children on the other side of the glass.

This is an excellent prequel to Dyal’s first children’s book, “How to Become a Scuba Diver.” It adeptly simplifies the complexities of scuba diving into easily understood concepts.

Observing my children flipping through the pages, wide-eyed and inquisitive about marine life and diving equipment, was rewarding. “Everybody Should Dive” does more than narrate a story; it ignites a curiosity about the underwater world.

The book appeals to more than just young imaginations. It also serves as a comprehensive guide for adults on scuba certification. Its dual-purpose writing is distinctive. While the narrative engages young readers with its simplicity and vibrant illustrations, it also clarifies the scuba certification process for adults. Dyal had the adult audience in mind as he wrote both children’s books. Its clear, concise explanations and captivating storytelling made complex scuba concepts understandable for almost any age.

“Everybody Should Dive” has been a delightful addition to our family’s library. As a parent, I found it educational, fostering a shared interest and paving the way for family adventures. Beyond its young audience, the book is an excellent guide for anyone considering scuba diving, making it an essential item in any dive shop.

Kenny Dyal's 'Everybody Should Scuba Dive' brilliantly bridges the gap between childlike wonder and adult curiosity, offering a comprehensive and engaging guide to the underwater world that is both educational and inspiring for readers of all ages.
Robbie Harper is a sixth generation Floridian who equally loves diving Florida's reefs along with the freshwater springs around the state. Aside from sharing his love for the diving through story, he owns Blue Bridge Public Relations and is host of the Sidebar Media Podcast.

