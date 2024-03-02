Saturday, March 2, 2024
Scuba Diving

Boston Sea Rovers Show Details Announced

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Boston Sea Rovers Annual Conference and Expo
Boston Sea Rovers Annual Conference and Expo

Details of the Boston Sea Rovers 70th Annual Conference & Expo have been released.

These include films showing at the Saturday evening film festival with movies by:

  • Maxwell Hohn – Natural History Cinematographer.
  • Jill Heinerth, acclaimed author and presenter.
  • Brian Skerry, Producer and director.
  • Kirk Krack, Human Diver Performance Lead at Deep.

In addition to the Saturday evening film festival, there will also be a host of exciting presentations during the day covering over 40 topics. This year’s presentations include:

  • Joe Romeiro from Shark Week.
  • Rick Ayrton, Photographer.
  • Amy Gianotti of Schoolyard Films.
  • Roger Hanlon

While the presentations and films are excellent, there is more excitement to be had on the show floor. This year, there are over 40 exhibitors covering everything from dive travel to equipment to training and artists.

The Boston Sea Rovers show runs March 16-17, 2024. You can find out more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
106,930FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US