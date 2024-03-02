Boston Sea Rovers Show Details Announced

Details of the Boston Sea Rovers 70th Annual Conference & Expo have been released.

These include films showing at the Saturday evening film festival with movies by:

Maxwell Hohn – Natural History Cinematographer.

Jill Heinerth, acclaimed author and presenter.

Brian Skerry, Producer and director.

Kirk Krack, Human Diver Performance Lead at Deep.

In addition to the Saturday evening film festival, there will also be a host of exciting presentations during the day covering over 40 topics. This year’s presentations include:

Joe Romeiro from Shark Week.

Rick Ayrton, Photographer.

Amy Gianotti of Schoolyard Films.

Roger Hanlon

While the presentations and films are excellent, there is more excitement to be had on the show floor. This year, there are over 40 exhibitors covering everything from dive travel to equipment to training and artists.

The Boston Sea Rovers show runs March 16-17, 2024. You can find out more information here.