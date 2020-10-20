Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Scuba Diving

Boston Sea Rovers To Hold Annual Shows In October, Beginning In 2021

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Boston Sea Rovers (Image credit: Darren Jew)
Boston Sea Rovers (Image credit: Darren Jew)

The Boston Sea Rovers have announced that their annual event has moved from spring to fall dates for the foreseeable future.

So next year’s event, originally scheduled for March 6th-7th, will now take place October 2nd and 3rd, 2021.

This new change dramatically decreases the chance of snow snarling the event (although it’s Boston, so you never know 100%). It will cap the New England dive season, and feature the freshest content from that season.

According to Boston Sea Rovers President Nick Sabah:

“We’re incredibly excited about this new change to the Boston Sea Rovers show, and we hope to see you all there in 2021.”

For more info, go to bostonsearovers.com.

(Image credit: Darren Jew)

Boston Sea Rovers to hold shows in October
Boston Sea Rovers to hold shows in October

SourceDiveNewsWire
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

301,076FansLike
70,104FollowersFollow
2,534FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,229FollowersFollow
1,212SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US