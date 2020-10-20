Boston Sea Rovers To Hold Annual Shows In October, Beginning In 2021

The Boston Sea Rovers have announced that their annual event has moved from spring to fall dates for the foreseeable future.

So next year’s event, originally scheduled for March 6th-7th, will now take place October 2nd and 3rd, 2021.

This new change dramatically decreases the chance of snow snarling the event (although it’s Boston, so you never know 100%). It will cap the New England dive season, and feature the freshest content from that season.

According to Boston Sea Rovers President Nick Sabah:

“We’re incredibly excited about this new change to the Boston Sea Rovers show, and we hope to see you all there in 2021.”

For more info, go to bostonsearovers.com.

(Image credit: Darren Jew)