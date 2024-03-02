BSAC Appoints New Head of Diving and Training

Sophie Heptonstall has been unveiled as the new Head of Diving and Training at the British Sub-Aqua Club and will take up her post on March 18, 2024.

This is by no means her first position within BSAC, and Heptonstall has held several roles within the organization, including:

National Instructor Chief Examiner.

BSAC National Diving Officer and Technical Group lead.

A diver since the age of 12, Heptonstall new role is crucial to implementing BSAC’s strategic vision and broadening the scope of their diving and training opportunities.

Commenting on her appointment, she stated:

“I’m really excited to be stepping into the role of Head of Diving and Training at such an important time for BSAC. Using my skills to help put our strategy into action is something I’m genuinely looking forward to. Being a member of BSAC for a long time, I have a real passion for the organization and I’m confident I can make a big impact.”

While BSAC Chief Executive Officer Mary Tetley added:

“The role of Head of Diving and Training holds significant importance within BSAC, as it involves enhancing our training and diving/snorkeling support services to expand BSAC’s reach. Sophie possesses the expertise, background, and leadership acumen to advance this pivotal position. We are thrilled to have her join the BSAC team.”